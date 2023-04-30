comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ system glitch frustrates passengers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines’ system glitch frustrates passengers

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers made their way through the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing lobby inside Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday. The airline is experiencing problems with a new reservation system.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Travelers made their way through the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing lobby inside Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday. The airline is experiencing problems with a new reservation system.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers waited Friday in the guest services line at the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing lobby at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Travelers waited Friday in the guest services line at the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing lobby at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM San Diego resident Doug Siegfried was helped by a Hawaiian Airlines customer service agent.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    San Diego resident Doug Siegfried was helped by a Hawaiian Airlines customer service agent.

Passengers of Hawaii’s largest commercial airline were encountering the frustration of not being able to book flights online or via the app and needing travel agents to do so. Read more

Previous Story
Food, agriculture bills appear to fail in final hearing
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 13 – March 17, 2023

Scroll Up