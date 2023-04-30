comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - April 30, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 30, 2023

  • While visiting the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in September, Placido D. Valenciano of Lihue, Kauai, paid his respects to the late Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress. The portrait, which was unveiled in June 2022, honors Mink’s life and her trailblazing Title IX legislation. Photo by Michelle Valenciano.

  • Barbara Shintani of Kaneohe spotted the Poke clothing boutique in Aix-En-Provence, France, in October. Photo by Patti.

  • On an October trip to Japan, Honolulu resident Brandon Nishiguchi and his family discovered the Hawaiian Pancake Factory in the Yodobashi Umeda Tower in Osaka. Pictured from left, Nishiguchi, his wife, Leslie, his mother, Patty, and daughters Cami and Kaci. Photo by Wallace H. Nishiguchi.

