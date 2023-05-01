Six seriously injured after van hits truck on H-1 shoulder

Six people were seriously injured after a van slammed into a parked pickup truck on the H-1 freeway Sunday night, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the crash on the shoulder of the freeway westbound near the Likelike offramp at about 7:45 p.m.

According to EMS, five people were in front of the pickup truck, possibly doing repairs when the van crashed into the truck.

EMS treated the five people as well as the van driver and took them in serious condition to a hospital.

The six people that paramedics treated included two women in their 20s and four men — an 18-year-old man, two men in their 20s and a 54-year-old man.