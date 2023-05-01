comscore Six seriously injured after van hits truck on H-1 shoulder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Six seriously injured after van hits truck on H-1 shoulder

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY EMS Six people were seriously injured after a van slammed into a parked pickup truck on the H-1 freeway Sunday night, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

    COURTESY EMS

    Six people were seriously injured after a van slammed into a parked pickup truck on the H-1 freeway Sunday night, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Six people were seriously injured after a van slammed into a parked pickup truck on the H-1 freeway Sunday night, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the crash on the shoulder of the freeway westbound near the Likelike offramp at about 7:45 p.m.

According to EMS, five people were in front of the pickup truck, possibly doing repairs when the van crashed into the truck.

EMS treated the five people as well as the van driver and took them in serious condition to a hospital.

The six people that paramedics treated included two women in their 20s and four men — an 18-year-old man, two men in their 20s and a 54-year-old man.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s Ernie Lau joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up