comscore Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If there’s one destination in the USA, other than Lake Tahoe, that does not need tax dollars wasted to promote tourism, it’s Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise

Scroll Up