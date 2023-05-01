Editorial | Letters Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If there’s one destination in the USA, other than Lake Tahoe, that does not need tax dollars wasted to promote tourism, it’s Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If there’s one destination in the USA, other than Lake Tahoe, that does not need tax dollars wasted to promote tourism, it’s Hawaii. This charade, in the form of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, has gone on long enough. There should be an audit and investigation of the recent history of HTA and its CEO, John De Fries. I would like to see the wasted taxpayer money returned to the taxpayers. This agency must be repealed and any state senators and House representatives opposing the repeal should be investigated. There should not be another agency approved under another title, such as an “Office of Destination Management,” to continue to muddy the waters and steal more taxpayer money. Let the airlines and the tourism industry pay for their own promotions. Henry Zendar Kailua-Kona EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: UH volleyball emcee Kiaaina draws praise