Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA

If there’s one destination in the USA, other than Lake Tahoe, that does not need tax dollars wasted to promote tourism, it’s Hawaii.

This charade, in the form of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, has gone on long enough. There should be an audit and investigation of the recent history of HTA and its CEO, John De Fries. I would like to see the wasted taxpayer money returned to the taxpayers.

This agency must be repealed and any state senators and House representatives opposing the repeal should be investigated.

There should not be another agency approved under another title, such as an “Office of Destination Management,” to continue to muddy the waters and steal more taxpayer money.

Let the airlines and the tourism industry pay for their own promotions.

Henry Zendar

Kailua-Kona

