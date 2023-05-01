Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Beyond records’ pay, and privacy, wall Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui defense attorney John F. Parker surely expected fireworks when he reported he was able to access personal information from Gov. Josh Green’s parking-ticket records, inadvertently, by subscribing to the Judiciary Electronic Filing and Service (JEFS) System. And he did: A fight ensued between the Judiciary and Parker over this, and it may be a while before the dust settles. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui defense attorney John F. Parker surely expected fireworks when he reported he was able to access personal information from Gov. Josh Green’s parking-ticket records, inadvertently, by subscribing to the Judiciary Electronic Filing and Service (JEFS) System. And he did: A fight ensued between the Judiciary and Parker over this, and it may be a while before the dust settles. In the meantime, though, the privacy vulnerability was fixed by April 12. For the sake of the governor — and the rest of the public, let’s hope so. Previous Story Column: Relocate Ewa’s Pu‘uloa firing range