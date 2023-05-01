comscore Off the news: Beyond records’ pay, and privacy, wall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the news: Beyond records’ pay, and privacy, wall

Maui defense attorney John F. Parker surely expected fireworks when he reported he was able to access personal information from Gov. Josh Green’s parking-ticket records, inadvertently, by subscribing to the Judiciary Electronic Filing and Service (JEFS) System. And he did: A fight ensued between the Judiciary and Parker over this, and it may be a while before the dust settles. Read more

