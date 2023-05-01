comscore Hawaiian Airlines restarts service between Fukuoka and Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines restarts service between Fukuoka and Honolulu

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers waited in line Friday at the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing lobby inside Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

More than three years after shutting down the route, Hawaiian Airlines this weekend celebrated the restart of three-times-weekly service between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan, with a festive gate-side celebration. Read more

