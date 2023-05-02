Letter: Kakaako Makai limits not fair to Native Hawaiians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a retired urban planner who has been following the debate over development proposals for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kakaako Makai lands, I feel things are unfair. Read more

As a retired urban planner who has been following the debate over development proposals for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kakaako Makai lands, I feel things are unfair.

The issues remind me of how indigenous Native Americans who lived in harmony with some of the most beautiful lands on Earth were banished to lands that white men did not want. The pattern is the same in Hawaii. OHA was given lands once used to incinerate opala, and the incinerated ash and other toxic debris were landfilled to create the Kakaako Waterfront Park.

To add insult, state restrictions imposed on OHA contradict basic development mixed-use regulations allowed by the Hawaii Community Development Authority for Kakaako, including residential, commercial and the originally required light industrial. Hawaiians should stop being treated like wards of an estate and be allowed to provide for their own future.

I can imagine all the laborers in trade unions building luxury condos and commercial spaces in nearby Kakaako thinking, “Eh, I no can live here.” Imagine how proud local laborers would be as they build something for themselves for a change, and maybe look out from their residences as they enjoy the views of the ocean and mountain and think, “Eh, mine nevah cost $1 million.”

Glenn Kimura

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter