comscore Letter: Kakaako Makai limits not fair to Native Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kakaako Makai limits not fair to Native Hawaiians

  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM This lot just mauka and Diamond Head of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, seen on Feb. 1, is part of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kakaako Makai land holdings.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This lot just mauka and Diamond Head of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, seen on Feb. 1, is part of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kakaako Makai land holdings.

As a retired urban planner who has been following the debate over development proposals for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Kakaako Makai lands, I feel things are unfair. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Let tourism industry pay for promotions, not HTA

Scroll Up