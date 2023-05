Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Won bok, sometimes called Napa cabbage or simply Chinese cabbage, is an often overlooked member of the cruciferous family. Inexpensive and abundant, it is extremely versatile, used in dishes from kimchi to wraps, and an economic mainstay of stir-fries.

This dish capitalizes on won bok’s sweet, subtle flavor in a different way, as the centerpiece of a grilled side dish that’s smoky with some citrus tang.

If you’re grilling other items, this can be a quick veggie dish thrown on at the end; otherwise it can be cooked in a grill pan on a gas burner. Working outside is a good idea, as it will get smoky.

This dish is ideal if you’re using a large won bok to make kimchi or some other dish. Save the heart of the cabbage for grilling. Otherwise, buy the smallest head you can find and trim off the tougher outer leaves (slice them up for salad or a stir-fry).

Grilled Won Bok

Ingredients:

• 1 small won bok (Napa cabbage, 1 to 1 1/2 pounds)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Directions:

Rinse won bok and shake dry, removing any loose outer leaves. Cut lengthwise into 8 wedges, cutting through the base (don’t cut off the base, though, it will keep the wedges from falling apart).

Whisk together oil and lemon juice to make a dressing; brush over wedges on all sides. Reserve remaining dressing. Sprinkle wedges with garlic salt.

Heat grill pan over medium-high.

Place wedges in pan; turn occasionally until light brown on all sides with grill marks. Cabbage should be slightly softened but still firm.

Remove to a serving plate and drizzle with reserved dressing.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 90 calories, 7g fat, 1g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 150mg sodium, 5g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 0g sugar, 3g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/ hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.