Only the best for mom

Mother’s Day is coming up May 14. Whether you’re looking for brunch, dinner or desserts, here are some delicious ways to treat the mother figures in your life.

1938 Indochine

1938 Indochine (602 Ala Moana Blvd.) has a special prix fixe menu from May 10 to 14. This four-course meal includes lobster bisque, hearts of palm salad, choice of grilled local mahi mahi or Indochine rack of lamb and signature yuzu crème brûlée for dessert.

Call 808-545-7777 or visit 1938indochine.com.

BASALT

This Waikiki restaurant (2255 Kuhio Ave.) has a variety of specials for Mother’s Day.

During brunch, indulge in a cornflake-crusted French toast (housemade buttermilk bread, coco-macnut crust, whipped cream and maple syrup) or ochazuke fried fish with red yuzu kosho beurre blanc (black rice, green onions, water chestnut and purple daikon).

For dinner, specials include baked crab stuffed Kualoa prawns, calamansi lime glazed salmon and passion orange guava semifreddo bomb.

Call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

Doraku Sushi

Mother’s Day specials at Doraku Sushi (various locations) include signature sushi, seafood tower, seafood trio (seared dayboat scallops with soy-sriracha glaze, lobster tail with garlic butter and lemon sauce, and Kauai prawns) and surf ‘n turf (sake-braised Washugyu beef short rib, Okinawan sweet potato purée, asparagus, baby carrots and pearl onions). For dessert, enjoy the signature yuzu crème brûlée — a classic “burnt cream” scented with yuzu juice and finished with “burnt sugar” — accompanied by fresh berries.

Visit dorakusushi.com.

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103)’s MOM board is a stunning assortment that includes a sugar cookie, two cheeses, two meats, fresh fruits, dried fruits, veggies, fruit jam, truffle honey, crackers, olives and truffle Marcona almonds.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

Kunia Chinese Restaurant

Kunia Chinese Restaurant’s (94-673 Kupuohi St. Ste. B107) Mother’s Day special is available May 12-14 only (24-hour advance notice is required).

This meal includes crispy gau gee, seafood fish maw soup, barbecue ribs, orange chicken, honey walnut shrimp, steamed fish, beef broccoli chow mein and steamed rice.

Call 808-678-2889 or visit kuniachineserestaurant.com.

La Palme D’Or

Dessert shop La Palme D’Or (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is offering a variety of confections for Mother’s Day. Indulge in the carnation shortcake, raspberry rare cheesecake, Paris Brest and peach coconut mousse.

Call 808-941-6161 or visit lapalmedorhawaii.com.

Plumeria Beach House

The Kahala Hotel & Resort’s Plumeria Beach House (5000 Kahala Ave.) is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feast on ahi sashimi, guava jelly glazed ham, steamed snow and Dungeness crab, and more. Finish with chocolate dobash cake, Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise, and strawberry shortcake.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com/dining.

MW Restaurant

Enjoy a Mother’s Day Family Feast from MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201). The meal includes ahi poke nachos, tomato bruschetta, cobb salad, crab cakes, Brandt beef prime rib, mixed vegetables, potato gratin and an 8-inch strawberry shortcake.

Preorder by May 11 (or until supplies last) for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Visit mwrestaurant.com.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii (olivebranchhawaii.com) is offering a Mother’s Day bundle containing a dozen dipped strawberries and Olive Box charcuterie.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Margotto Hawaii

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) is featuring a 10-course dinner that includes specialties like A5 wagyu sukiyaki with rice, duck risotto with foie gras, and more.

Seats are available via OpenTable.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is featuring a three-course meal that includes choices like Big Glory Bay king salmon, 12-ounce Prime New York strip and Kona dark chocolate layer cake. Upgrade mom’s experience with addons like a shellfish platter.

Call 808-896-2545.

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering’s (94-903 Farrington Hwy.) Mother’s Day dinner pack is designed to feed 4-6 people and is available for pickup May 14.

It includes baked mushroom chicken with gravy, furikake baked salmon, spinach garlic mashed potatoes or white/brown rice, grilled green beans with bacon, broccoli crab salad, spicy ahi on sushi rice and blueberry crumble squares.

Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com.

Waialua Estate

Waialua Estate’s (67 Kupahu St.) Mother’s Day gift set includes one bar of the business’s 70% dark chocolate, one bar of milk chocolate and a bag of fresh Hawaiian roasted cacao nibs.

Visit waialuaestate.com.