comscore Former Maui wastewater worker is sentenced to 18 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Maui wastewater worker is sentenced to 18 months

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

A retired Maui County wastewater worker caught up in a wide-ranging federal public corruption investigation that claimed the careers of his former department head, two state lawmakers and a Honolulu businessman was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison followed by two months of home detention Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Craig Neher

Scroll Up