comscore Kokua Line: When will bumpy Bishop Street be repaved? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When will bumpy Bishop Street be repaved?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Question: Bishop Street is in terrible condition and has been for a least a decade. The city actually paved a few streets in town, including Alakea Street, but did not touch Bishop Street. When will it get done? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Craig Neher

Scroll Up