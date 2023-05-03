Editorial | Letters Letter: Kapolei villages’ upkeep eases away from HHFDC Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC) would like to clarify the situation regarding landscaped common areas at the Villages of Kapolei, as raised in Steve Loring’s letter (“Dead trees, weeds at Villages of Kapolei,” Star-Advertiser, April 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC) would like to clarify the situation regarding landscaped common areas at the Villages of Kapolei, as raised in Steve Loring’s letter (“Dead trees, weeds at Villages of Kapolei,” Star-Advertiser, April 30). Since HHFDC’s predecessor agency first developed the Villages of Kapolei decades ago, it’s been clear that the Villages of Kapolei Association would acquire, accept and be responsible for the landscaping of the common areas in the development, like other homeowners’ associations across Hawaii. HHFDC is hopeful that the association will soon become the sole party responsible for maintaining all common areas within the Villages of Kapolei, as originally contemplated. Until that time, HHFDC will continue to maintain certain areas within the development, but is mindful that any funds spent on maintenance cannot be used to fulfill HHFDC’s primary mission, the financing and development of affordable housing. Dean Minakami Interim executive director, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: It’s past time for teachers to get full-page attention