Letter: Kapolei villages’ upkeep eases away from HHFDC

The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC) would like to clarify the situation regarding landscaped common areas at the Villages of Kapolei, as raised in Steve Loring’s letter (“Dead trees, weeds at Villages of Kapolei,” Star-Advertiser, April 30).

Since HHFDC’s predecessor agency first developed the Villages of Kapolei decades ago, it’s been clear that the Villages of Kapolei Association would acquire, accept and be responsible for the landscaping of the common areas in the development, like other homeowners’ associations across Hawaii.

HHFDC is hopeful that the association will soon become the sole party responsible for maintaining all common areas within the Villages of Kapolei, as originally contemplated. Until that time, HHFDC will continue to maintain certain areas within the development, but is mindful that any funds spent on maintenance cannot be used to fulfill HHFDC’s primary mission, the financing and development of affordable housing.

Dean Minakami

Interim executive director, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp.

