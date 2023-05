Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I appreciated the two recent articles on University of Hawaii sports — the first by Ann Miller on the UH sailing team, which has deserved state recognition for years as her excellent article chronicles (“UH sailors maintaining fun, successful legacy,” April 6, Star-Advertiser); the second published last week catalogued all the recent accomplishments.

One thing that was overlooked in both was the importance of sports to a well-rounded education (teamwork, fair play, respect for competitors and high-level competition). What impact does it have on an individual’s transition from academia into society?

I know firsthand of several UH sailing alum who not only excelled representing the university and state in the highly competitive world of college sailboat racing, but also evolved into constructive members of our society.

Coaches Andy Johnson and Jesse Andrews along with volunteer alums continue the proud legacy that is UH sailing. Congratulation to the entire team for having a tremendous season. Thanks also to UH Athletics Director Dave Matlin for guiding all the teams and individuals who have become positive influencers in our communities.

Andrew Bates

Kaneohe

