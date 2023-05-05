comscore State budget attacked as Hawaii legislative session ends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State budget attacked as Hawaii legislative session ends

  • By Andrew Gomes and Dan Nakaso agomes@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@ @staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, state Rep. Elle Cochran, standing at left, spoke Thursday during the final House legislative floor session at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, state Rep. Elle Cochran, standing at left, spoke Thursday during the final House legislative floor session at the state Capitol.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sen. Maile Shimabukuro embraced a staff member as Senate President Ron Kouchi, right, looked on during the Senate's final legislative session.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sen. Maile Shimabukuro embraced a staff member as Senate President Ron Kouchi, right, looked on during the Senate’s final legislative session.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, members of the state Senate gathered for a group photo during their final session.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, members of the state Senate gathered for a group photo during their final session.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the final House legislative floor session is seen from the gallery Thursday at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the final House legislative floor session is seen from the gallery Thursday at the state Capitol.

Hawaii lawmakers touted accomplishments in passing more than 200 bills while criticizing a state budget that faced a surprising amount of opposition from both new and veteran House members on the final day of the legislative session Thursday. Read more

