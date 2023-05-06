Gov. Green fills vacant Cabinet seats
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Jimmy Tokioka was sworn in Friday to lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Tokioka is subject to Senate confirmation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree