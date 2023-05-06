Gov. Green fills vacant Cabinet seats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green is shuffling part of his Cabinet to fill vacancies created after the state Senate earlier this year rejected two nominees to lead administrative departments.

Green announced Friday that Jimmy Tokioka, a former legislator whom the governor appointed in December to be deputy of the Department of Transportation’s Airports Division and later became director, will lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Green’s original appointee to head DBEDT, Chris Sada­yasu, failed to win confirmation for the job from the Senate in March.

Sadayasu, who previously was an attorney in the Department of the Attorney General’s Tax and Charities Division, will return to that department.

Tokioka is subject to Senate confirmation. Green said in a statement that the former member of the House of Representatives and Kauai County Council will immediately hit the ground running and foster collaboration among the various agencies attached to DBEDT.

“Director Tokioka is stepping up to help move forward important priorities for the state,” Green said.

Green said Tokioka’s replacement at the Airports Division is expected to be announced in the coming days.

One other rejected Cabinet appointment in Green’s administration needs to be replaced at the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. Senators in March did not confirm Green’s nominee Scott Glenn, who once led the Hawaii State Energy Office.

Green said Glenn will take some time off to spend with family and then help his administration work on climate and environmental solutions.

Until Green appoints a new Office of Planning director after concluding an ongoing search, current Administrator Mary Alice Evans will serve as acting director.