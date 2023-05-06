comscore OHA slams House leaders for blocking Kakaako project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
OHA slams House leaders for blocking Kakaako project

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ FEB. 1 The nine Kakaako Makai parcels were conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. The land came with a 2006 Legislature- approved ban on residential towers.

    The nine Kakaako Makai parcels were conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. The land came with a 2006 Legislature- approved ban on residential towers.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees Friday blasted the leadership of the state House of Representatives, calling their actions to block OHA’s proposed Kakaako Makai development arbitrary, disrespectful and undemocratic. Read more

