OHA slams House leaders for blocking Kakaako project
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ FEB. 1
The nine Kakaako Makai parcels were conveyed to OHA in 2012 to settle unpaid ceded-land revenue in lieu of $200 million. The land came with a 2006 Legislature- approved ban on residential towers.
