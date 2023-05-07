Hawaii pays tribute to past foundational pieces at pregame gathering

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Family, friends and fans gathered in the lobby of the Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks for a rousing send-off as the Warriors headed to EagleBank Arena for Saturday’s final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. Read more

FAIRFAX, Va. >> As they joined the ranks of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program’s alumni, two Rainbow Warrior seniors expressed their appreciation for who preceded them.

Family, friends and fans gathered in the lobby of the Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks for a rousing send-off as the Warriors headed to EagleBank Arena for Saturday’s final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Among them were Costas Theocharidis, the program’s only two-time AVCA National Player of the Year, who delighted in the renewal of UH’s connection with Greece in opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias and outside hitter Spyros Chakas; and Joshua Walker, a former UH outside hitter who served on the bench as an assistant coach for seven seasons. Walker arrived at the hotel sporting both of the national championship rings he earned with the Warriors the past two seasons.

“These are the guys that set the foundation for this program with their success,” Mouchlias said of the program’s alumni base. “They worked really hard to get this program to a winning record and we’re thankful for them. They’re the foundation for this whole thing.”

The Warriors’ quest for a third straight national championship ultimately fell short in a four-set loss to UCLA later Saturday night. But the program’s continued elevation to reach four consecutive NCAA finals was already a source of pride for Theocharidis and Walker.

“Everything started with the Allen Allen days,” said Theocharidis, a UH standout from 2000 to ’03. “And over the years, (Yuval Katz) coming along, and our team, and now to see these young Warriors out there and building up the foundation for the future and getting it to the point where this is becoming the premier volleyball program in the United States, I’m just so proud of them for what they’ve done performing day in and day out.”

>> RELATED: End of a historic run as Hawaii denied a three-peat by UCLA

>> RELATED: Dave Reardon: Warriors have power to galvanize community

Theocharidis visited SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in March, when he heard the NCAA tournament was slated to be hosted by George Mason. He had worked with the GMU program in 2010 and made the eight-hour drive from Boston for the Warriors’ stay in Fairfax.

“There was no way to miss this,” Theocharidis said. “When they said it was going to be in Fairfax, Va., I was like, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Walker, now the associate head coach of the Baylor women’s volleyball program, grew up in Virginia Beach, Va. His trip from Waco, Texas, back to his home state fulfilled a promise to his previous team.

“I told the guys, ‘make the final four, I will absolutely be there,’” Walker said. “Even last year, I knew they had everything they needed to get back to this weekend.”

Walker said he and his wife, Tehane, watched every UH match this season and he had served as the program’s alumni liaison during his time on the Warriors’ coaching staff.

“We all realize we’re representing so much more than just ourselves when we play at the University of Hawaii, so we have that connection,” Walker said. “We know the feeling that they have, we know what they’re going through. So them being able to feel that same support that we had and (the alumni) being able to give it back to them his huge.”

Mouchlias, setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Cole Hogland and outside hitters Kana’i Akana, Filip Humler and Devon Johnson joined the alumni list with the conclusion of Saturday’s match.

While their time in a UH uniform came to an end, their relationship with the program figures to endure.

“We feel the connection is right there,” said Thelle, who set UH’s career aces record with his 122nd to help spark the Warriors’ comeback from a 19-13 deficit to a 33-31 win in the second set. “Being there with past players, coaches and people who always support us through the years, it just means everything to us.

“I wouldn’t take anything back for sure. That’s what stands out (about) Hawaii, how much of a family that we are, and that is something you cannot take away from us and from what we have done.

“The people are everything.”