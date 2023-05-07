comscore Hawaii pays tribute to past foundational pieces at pregame gathering | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii pays tribute to past foundational pieces at pregame gathering

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii middle Cole Hogland (7) and setter Jakob Thelle (10) attempt to block UCLA outside hitter Alex Knight on Saturday.

    JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii middle Cole Hogland (7) and setter Jakob Thelle (10) attempt to block UCLA outside hitter Alex Knight on Saturday.

Family, friends and fans gathered in the lobby of the Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks for a rousing send-off as the Warriors headed to EagleBank Arena for Saturday’s final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - May 6, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 7, 2023

Scroll Up