Hawaii pays tribute to past foundational pieces at pregame gathering
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:14 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii middle Cole Hogland (7) and setter Jakob Thelle (10) attempt to block UCLA outside hitter Alex Knight on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree