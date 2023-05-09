Hopeless ‘ramen-’tic
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 8:53 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Tanto’s Hakata black tonkotsu ramen ($15.75)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Oodles of noodles Tanto’s classic shoyu ramen ($14.75) with chicken and pork broth
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Gyoza ($8) is the star, getting top billing at Tanto Gyoza & Ramen Bar.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Fried shrimp with mentaiko mayo ($8.75)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Dashimaki Japanese omelet ($8.75)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Daifuku mochi ($7.75)
