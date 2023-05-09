comscore Ex-softball coach gets 20 months in federal prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-softball coach gets 20 months in federal prison

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

The former head coach of the Sacred Hearts Academy softball team will serve 20 months in federal prison for her alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine and a gun to her stepbrother through a guard at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Read more

