Santos surrenders to face federal criminal charges

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. >> Rep. George Santos, the Republican whose pivotal victory in New York was soon followed by revelations that he had falsified his biography on the campaign trail, has been charged by federal prosecutors in a wide-ranging indictment accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying in federal disclosure forms.

Santos surrendered to authorities at federal court on Long Island this morning, after which the indictment was unsealed. He is expected to appear before a magistrate judge this afternoon.

Federal prosecutors have centered their case on accusations that Santos was involved in three separate schemes.

The bulk of the indictment focuses on allegations that Santos directed an unnamed political consultant to solicit fraudulent contributions to a company that he falsely claimed was a political fund. Prosecutors say Santos used the money for personal expenses, including buying designer clothing and making credit card payments.

The indictment also accuses Santos of fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits made available during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors say Santos received more than $24,000 in unemployment payments while he was actually working for a Florida-based investment firm that paid him $120,000 a year.

And prosecutors say Santos knowingly made false statements on financial disclosure forms in 2020 and 2022 in order to mislead the House of Representatives and the public about his financial condition. In the indictment, they accuse Santos of falsely inflating his salary in 2020 and 2022, failing to disclose some income and lying about the amounts in his checking and savings accounts.

The decision by federal prosecutors to take action against Santos marked a precipitous turn in the fortunes of a first-term member of Congress who went from a symbol of Republican resurgence to a scandal-plagued political punching bag.

Santos has been besieged by questions about his background, his personal wealth and his campaign finances since December, when The New York Times and other outlets began reporting on numerous lies about his biography, education and work history that he had told voters on the campaign trail.

Subsequent reporting uncovered questions about how Santos had handled the finances of an animal rescue charity he had claimed to operate before running for Congress and how he had mingled his personal business and political campaign. It also found numerous irregularities in how his campaign spent and raised its funds.

The case against Santos is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, which has been leading one of the inquiries into his financial and campaign activities.

Federal prosecutors charged Santos with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

If Santos is convicted of the charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison for the top counts, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, which worked with the FBI and the Nassau County district attorney’s office to investigate.

Santos — who in recent weeks has courted media attention, including making an appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump was being arraigned — has not commented publicly on the charges against him. A spokesperson in Washington referred all questions to Santos’ lawyer, who did not respond to requests for comment.

But for months, Santos has denied any criminal wrongdoing, even as he has admitted to lying about going to college and working for prestigious Wall Street firms.

When he appears before Judge Anne Y. Shields today, Santos will hear the government’s case against him. Shortly thereafter, prosecutors will argue for the terms of release they believe to be appropriate to ensure that Santos returns to court.

He could be released on his own recognizance, or required to pay monetary bail. He could be required to turn over his passports.

It is not yet clear whether Santos will lodge a plea or if he will be asked to do so in a subsequent hearing.

Santos is also facing investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which is looking at whether he failed to properly fill out required financial disclosure forms, violated federal conflict of interest laws or engaged in other unlawful activity during his campaign.

And he faces a criminal case in Brazil for check fraud that stemmed from an episode in 2008. Court records show that Santos spent nearly $700 using a stolen checkbook and a false name at a store near Rio de Janeiro. Santos confessed to the theft in 2010, but the case was paused when police and prosecutors were unable to locate him after he moved to the United States.

A hearing on that case is scheduled to take place Thursday.

