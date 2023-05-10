Hawaii’s first medical respite receives first units
By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:37 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kimo Carvalho, left, of HomeAid Hawaii, and James Koshiba, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness, were on hand Tuesday at the initial drop of the medical respite kauhale units behind them, at the state Capitol parking lot, across from The Queen’s Medical Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Medical Center, spoke during a news conference Tuesday for the presentation of the medical respite kauhale at the state Capitol parking lot.