Hawaii's first medical respite receives first units | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s first medical respite receives first units

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kimo Carvalho, left, of HomeAid Hawaii, and James Koshiba, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness, were on hand Tuesday at the initial drop of the medical respite kauhale units behind them, at the state Capitol parking lot, across from The Queen’s Medical Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Medical Center, spoke during a news conference Tuesday for the presentation of the medical respite kauhale at the state Capitol parking lot.

The first of 12 units for Hawaii’s medical respite kauhale arrived Tuesday across the street from The Queen’s Medical Center in the mauka section of the state Department of Health parking lot, steps away from the Governor’s Mansion. Read more

