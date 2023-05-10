Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, golf, track and field, bowling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher finished 5-for-16 with two doubles, two homers and three runs scored in a three-game sweep of UCLA over the weekend.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman second baseman hit .667 (8-for-12) with two walks, four runs scored and an RBI as the Jayhawks lost two of three to No. 27 Texas over the weekend. Shojinaga’s .389 season batting average is 50 points higher than the next best Jayhawk and he’s hit 10 doubles and five homers and driven in 30 runs with 35 runs scored in 44 games with 37 starts.

>> Kalae Harrison, Punahou ’20: The N.C. State junior shortstop finished 3-for-7 with five walks, a homer and there runs scored as the Wolfpack won two of three against Notre Dame over the weekend.

>> Javyn Pimental, Kamehameha ’20: The Missouri junior left-hander earned the win with four innings of four-hit ball with one run allowed and one walk with three strikeouts in a 13-3 win over Ole Miss in seven innings on Friday.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop finished 6-for-15 with three doubles, a walk and two runs scored as the Volunteers lost two of three to Georgia over the weekend.

>> Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis ’22: The Washington freshman shortstop hit a two-run homer to help the Huskies beat Washington State 8-2 on Sunday to win the series. Arquette, who didn’t start a game this season until April 25, has homered three times in his past seven games.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior closed Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA San Antonio Regional at TPC San Antonio with a 2-over 74 to sit in a tie for seventh place at 1-over-145. The All-West Coast Conference first-team honoree opened bogey-birdie on her first two holes. She finished even par on the back nine to sit in a group of five seven shots behind the leader and three shots out of a tie for second.

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine senior carded a second consecutive 1-over 73 in the NCAA San Antonio Regional and is tie for 12th place at 2 over heading into today’s final round. The All-WCC first-team selection closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to finish as one of six golfers at 2 over.

>> Myah McDonald, Mid-Pacific ’20: The New Mexico junior shot a 6-over 78 in the NCAA San Antonio Regional and is tied for 32nd place at 8 over. McDonald bogeyed eight of her first 13 holes before fighting back with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ’18: The Southern California senior shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday and is in a tie for 19th place at 2 under heading into today’s final round of the NCAA Pullman Regional at Palouse Ridge in Pullman, Wash. Nam, who opened with a 68 to sit in a tie for ninth place after the first round, is one of six golfers in a tie for 19th.

SOFTBALL

>> Maia McNicoll, Maryknoll ’18: The Northwest Nazarene senior outfielder was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year last week. McNicoll started all 48 games during the regular season and hit .299 with 28 runs scored. She tied for the conference lead in RBIs with 41 and was second in total bases (86), fourth in slugging (.585) and tied for fourth with 12 doubles. McNicoll accounted for both runs in a 2-1 win over Western Oregon on Thursday to open the GNAC Tournament, hitting a solo homer to left in the sixth inning and driving in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. She finished 4-for-8 with four walks, three runs scored and four RBIs in three games to help the Nighthawks win the tournament. Northwest Nazarene will open the NCAA West Regional against No. 5 seed Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday.

>> Rylee Nishimoto, Mililani ’20: The Sonoma State junior outfielder was named to the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association second team last Tuesday. Nishimoto improved her batting average by nearly 100 points this season, hitting .343 with three doubles, 26 runs scored and eight stolen bases in eight attempts. Sonoma State was awarded the No. 3 seed in the second pod of the West Region and will open the NCAA Division II tournament on Thursday hosting Cal State San Marcos.

>> Darian Kanno, Mid- Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Wooster 4-3 to end the regular season. Hiram will open defense of its North Coast Athletic Conference championship against No. 1-seed DePauw on Friday. Kanno is third on the team hitting .382 with five doubles, four triples, five homers, 28 RBIs and 23 runs scored. On the mound, Kanno has made 21 appearances with 12 starts and is 9-4 with a 1.39 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Kylie Bean, Castle ’19: The George Fox senior was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team in the 4×400-meter relay event.

>> Cameryn Nagaji, ‘Iolani ’21: The Lewis & Clark sophomore was named to the All-NWC first team in the triple jump.

>> Kenzie Lee, Mid- Pacific ’22: The Willamette (Ore.) freshman was named to the All-NWC first team in the 4×400-meter relay event.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Mauhia Kimata, Punahou ’20: The George Fox junior was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team in the pole vault.

>> Keola Sanchez, Kamehameha ’20: The Pacific Lutheran junior earned All-NWC honors in the 100-meter dash and both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay events.

BOWLING

>> Noah Akiona, Mili­lani ’22: The Newman (Kan.) freshman earned honorable mention honors to the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association All-America team last month. Akiona shot the program’s fifth 300 game in program history this season and finished 12th in the nation in Division II with a 214.6 average.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.