comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, golf, track and field, bowling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, golf, track and field, bowling

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • COURTESY NORTHWEST NAZARENE ATHLETICS Northwest Nazarene senior Maia McNicoll was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

    COURTESY NORTHWEST NAZARENE ATHLETICS

    Northwest Nazarene senior Maia McNicoll was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

  • COURTESY NORTHWEST NAZARENE ATHLETICS Above, Jayhawks second baseman Kodey Shojinaga high-fived during a game between Kansas and Texas Southern in Lawrence, Kan.

    COURTESY NORTHWEST NAZARENE ATHLETICS

    Above, Jayhawks second baseman Kodey Shojinaga high-fived during a game between Kansas and Texas Southern in Lawrence, Kan.

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher finished 5-for-16 with two doubles, two homers and three runs scored in a three-game sweep of UCLA over the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Goalie Kahala Neumann leads Kamehameha water polo into states
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 10, 2023

Scroll Up