Hawaii News

Honolulu offers free rides on the rail during June 30 launch

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM HART Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Lori Kahikina spoke during Wednesday’s news conference as city officials looked on at the rail line’s Halawa Station.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters displayed a HOLO card as HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahi­kina, left, Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi looked on during Wednesday’s news conference announcing the rail launch date.

  • May 10, 2023 CTY Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Rail construction near Pearl Harbor. Mayor Blangiardi, city transportation staff and HART to announce opening of the first segment of rail line from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

Nearing a major milestone for the largest public works project in the state’s history, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that the first phase of the city’s nearly $10 billion rail transit system will begin interim passenger operations starting at 2 p.m. June 30. Read more

