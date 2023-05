Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A joint operation by Hono­lulu police and federal agents targeting Oahu’s sex trade, gambling and drug houses began before sunrise Wednesday and resulted in three arrests and the seizure of 38 electronic gambling devices and illegal narcotics.

“Operation Firestorm” was a joint effort by the Honolulu Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service and the state Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division.

“Illegal drugs and gambling devices were recovered,” said Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, speaking at a news conference. “As part of the operation’s human trafficking efforts, investigators also checked on the welfare of employees at various massage and spa businesses on the leeward side.

“It takes extensive planning and coordination to conduct such an operation of this size. These activities are also linked to other criminal activity. Today’s operation is the first, and more will be conducted at other parts of the island,” Logan said.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm lauded HPD’s efforts to lead the sweep and said prosecutors will work with police to shut down illegal game rooms and drug dens.

“More calls are made by our citizens, in their neighborhoods about drug houses and about gambling houses than anything else,” said Alm. “They attract criminals, they attract the wrong type of folks, there are multiple shootings at these locations. We will work with them (police) … to try and get those places shut down and make our neighborhoods … safer. … This is just the beginning.”

At 2:28 a.m. Wednesday police arrested 33-year-old Mitchel Glen Peyton at 590 Farrington Highway in Kapolei on suspicion of electronic enticement of a minor in the second degree, methamphetamine trafficking and promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree.

At 6 a.m. a search warrant was executed on a home at 91-0343 Hoowalea Place and 18 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

At 6:26 a.m. police arrested Dennis Dean Avilla, 57, on suspicion of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and criminal contempt of court. Avilla also was arrested on suspicion of promoting a harmful drug in the fourth degree.

Police also arrested Daniel H. Arakaki, 53, on suspicion of two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree. Arakaki also was arrested on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

“The FBI is proud to work alongside such dedicated and professional law enforcement partners,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. “Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities from criminal activity.”

Four hours after the task force hit the Ewa Beach house, at 10 a.m. four massage parlors and spas in Kapolei and Ewa Beach were raided. HPD Narcotics/Vice Maj. Mike Lambert told reporters that the locations “may have had labor or sex- trafficking type individuals working there.”

“We tried to offer resources to those women,” said Lambert.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the task force executed search warrants at the same time at three illegal gambling rooms in Nanakuli. Thirty-eight electronic gambling devices were confiscated, as was 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 50 OxyContin pills. The gambling devices are valued at about $300,000, according to police.

“The Marshals have longstanding relationships with our local partners by force multiplying resources and working in concert to keep our communities safe,” said Scott Hilbert, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal for the District of Hawaii, in a statement.

Lambert said partnering with federal law enforcement leaves all options on the table for criminal charges, should a state or federal nexus emerge in the ongoing investigation. The raids were the result of long- running investigations into illegal drugs, gambling and human trafficking.

“We are paying attention … We feel like this operation was very successful,” said Lambert. “We’re collaborating at all levels and we will make an impact in the areas of concern.”

State Rep. Darius K. Kila, who represents Honokai Hale, Nanakuli and Maili, expressed “gratitude” to HPD for their efforts to clean up the Leeward Coast, in a statement issued Wednesday.

“We appreciate the level of collaboration that occurred between HPD, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, and residents in taking a stand against criminal activity and ensuring the safety of all residents, from keiki to kupuna,” said Kila. “By cracking down on illegal activity, we are sending the message that there is no place for crime in our district. When we work together, we will create safer communities together.”