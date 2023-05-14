Letter: UH volleyball team and a magical season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to say mahalo nui to the University of Hawaii men’s Warrior team for playing their hearts out and for giving so much aloha to the people of Hawaii (“UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale,” Star-Advertiser, May 12). Read more

I would like to say mahalo nui to the University of Hawaii men’s Warrior team for playing their hearts out and for giving so much aloha to the people of Hawaii (“UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale,” Star-Advertiser, May 12). The team should be proud of the contribution it made to the community.

Also, thank you to Charlie Wade and his coaches for creating a magical season. Aloha to the seniors as they move on to the next challenges in their lives.

Sharon Soper

Ala Wai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter