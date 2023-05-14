comscore Letter: UH volleyball team and a magical season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: UH volleyball team and a magical season

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii men's volleyball team and coaching staff posed for a photo with Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi and city councilmembers during a ceremony honoring the team at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

    The Hawaii men’s volleyball team and coaching staff posed for a photo with Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi and city councilmembers during a ceremony honoring the team at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

I would like to say mahalo nui to the University of Hawaii men’s Warrior team for playing their hearts out and for giving so much aloha to the people of Hawaii (“UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale,” Star-Advertiser, May 12). Read more

