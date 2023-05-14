Honolulu Police Department takes hands-on approach to hiring process
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 15
The Honolulu Police Department’s application process has been streamlined for a faster turnaround and now takes three to six months. A cadet participates in a firearms training session at the Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Maka‘i.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2022
Capt. Parker Bode, who’s assigned to the department’s Human Resources Division, said having greater HPD oversight of its own hiring process eliminates some of the city’s red tape.