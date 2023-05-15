comscore Off The News: Hawaii banks and mainland troubles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaii banks and mainland troubles

  • Today

Hawaii banks don’t have the same financial profiles as Silicon Valley Bank or the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based PacWest Bancorp, midsize mainland banks that grew fat with oversized tech-money holdings and got caught short when interest rates leapt. Read more

