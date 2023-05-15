Off The News: Hawaii banks and mainland troubles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii banks don’t have the same financial profiles as Silicon Valley Bank or the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based PacWest Bancorp, midsize mainland banks that grew fat with oversized tech-money holdings and got caught short when interest rates leapt. But the financial tremors caused when these West Coast banks collapsed have shaken Hawaii stock prices, hard.

The Hawaii Bankers Association assures that island-based institutions have strong fundamentals and solid earnings, their deposits and obligations based on relationships with local businesses and local residents. Question is: How long before investors recognize that?