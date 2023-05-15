comscore Hawaii’s new DBEDT boss James Tokioka has a wealth of experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s new DBEDT boss James Tokioka has a wealth of experience

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, new DBEDT Director James Tokioka stands outside the state Capitol.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, new DBEDT Director James Tokioka stands outside the state Capitol.

For the third time in six months, a state agency overseeing economic development in Hawaii has a different leader. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Scroll Up