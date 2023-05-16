Hawaiian Air unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to begin service in early 2024 with its new 300-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, unveiled Monday the interior of the aircraft and introduced a new class of premium service: the Leihoku Suites. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to begin service in early 2024 with its new 300-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, unveiled Monday the interior of the aircraft and introduced a new class of premium service: the Leihoku Suites.

Leihoku, meaning “lei of stars” in Hawaiian, offers 34 suites with fully lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal outlets, wireless charging and direct aisle access. The suites are in a 1-2-1 configuration with doors, and can offer privacy or a shared experience, with combined double seats allowing couples to fall asleep together and look up at a simulated cabin sky.

“The combination of our evocative cabin design and unparalleled service will make our 787 the most relaxing and enjoyable choice for travel to and from Hawai‘i,” Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. “We take pride in sharing our home with our guests, and the design and details of this product truly reflect what it means to be the flagship carrier of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Hawaiian’s main cabin consists of 266 seats with ergonomically contoured back and arm rests. The lightweight, modern design maximizes seat space, offers more shoulder and hip room, and features a 12-inch seat-back monitor with USB-A and USB-C charging ports. There are 79 Extra Comfort seats that offer more legroom and access to AC outlets.

Hawaiian said its 787 will be the most fuel-efficient widebody aircraft in its fleet due to its lightweight build, innovative aerodynamics and modern General Electric GEnx engines. The 787 is significantly more fuel-efficient than prior-generation, similarly sized aircraft.

The state’s largest carrier said each design element of its 787 “celebrates Polynesian navigators who sailed the Pacific by observing the stars, sun, winds, waves and wildlife.” The airline worked with design consultant Teague to realize Hawaiian’s vision of honoring Pacific navigation in a modern aircraft.

“Working alongside such an iconic brand in Hawaiian Airlines, we were able to create an experience that is true and authentic to what is Hawai‘i,” said Loreto Julian, interior design and surface textile design manager at Teague. “Along the journey, guests will be able to appreciate the culture of Hawai‘i and be surprised with discoverable moments.”

Hawaiian became the first airline to partner with Adient Aerospace – a joint venture between the Boeing Co. and Adient, a designer in automotive seats — in developing Leihoku Suites.

“It was evident from the beginning that Hawaiian Airlines is very passionate about its culture and branding, and making sure that this came through in the design language and in the passenger experience,” Adient CEO Tony Guy said. “It is so rewarding to bring this vision collaboratively to life and see it realized in the delivered product.”

The 787 offers enhanced cabin air filtration, and its carbon-fiber composite airframe permits travel at a lower cabin altitude, resulting in a more comfortable flight. Hawaiian said the cabin will be quiet due to acoustic-treated engine inlets, as well as extra-large, dimmable windows, spacious overhead bins and lavatory toilets and faucets with touchless activation.

Hawaiian is scheduled to receive the first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November, with remaining deliveries planned through 2027. The 787 will be used on select routes in early 2024 when it begins service.

On the web

To see a video of Hawaiian Airlines’ new Dreamliner:

>> HawaiianAirlines.com/B787