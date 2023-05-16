Hawaiian Air unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY HAWAIIAN AIRLINES
The Leihoku Suites on Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners offer fully lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal outlets, wireless charging and direct aisle access.
