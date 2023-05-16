comscore Hawaiian Air unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Air unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN AIRLINES The Leihoku Suites on Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners offer fully lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal outlets, wireless charging and direct aisle access.

Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to begin service in early 2024 with its new 300-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, unveiled Monday the interior of the aircraft and introduced a new class of premium service: the Leihoku Suites. Read more

