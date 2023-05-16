comscore Kamehameha stops Punahou’s streak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha stops Punahou’s streak

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Keeper Kahala Neumann was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player with seven saves in the final.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Keeper Kahala Neumann was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player with seven saves in the final.

  MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha's Ava Gurney, above, had a hat trick.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha’s Ava Gurney, above, had a hat trick.

  MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kamehameha girls water polo team celebrated after defeating Punahou to win the state championship on Monday.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Kamehameha girls water polo team celebrated after defeating Punahou to win the state championship on Monday.

The Kamehameha girls water polo team had to wait 48 hours, but Monday finally came and the Warriors were able to end Punahou’s 13-year reign as queens of the pool. Read more

