Letter: Firing range noise better than fireworks in Ewa

Isn’t it astonishing to hear people complaining about the firing range noise in Ewa (“Lawmakers urge relocation of Marines’ Puuloa Firing Range,” Star-Advertiser, April 26)?

What about all the illegal fireworks going off on a daily basis, and mostly in the evening hours, when we all are trying to get some much-needed rest?

Our military protects us 24/7. We need to have a little more kokua and understanding.

Chad Guerreiro

Dillingham

