Editorial | Letters Letter: Firing range noise better than fireworks in Ewa Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Isn’t it astonishing to hear people complaining about the firing range noise in Ewa (“Lawmakers urge relocation of Marines’ Puuloa Firing Range,” Star-Advertiser, April 26)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Isn’t it astonishing to hear people complaining about the firing range noise in Ewa (“Lawmakers urge relocation of Marines’ Puuloa Firing Range,” Star-Advertiser, April 26)? What about all the illegal fireworks going off on a daily basis, and mostly in the evening hours, when we all are trying to get some much-needed rest? Our military protects us 24/7. We need to have a little more kokua and understanding. Chad Guerreiro Dillingham EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: UH athletic director should know Hawaii