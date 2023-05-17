Letter: History repeats itself with medical kauhale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Hawaii’s first medical respite receives first units” (Star Advertiser, May 10), recalls a medical respite provided by Queen Liliuokalani.

In 1895, Liliuokalani purchased the property adjoining Washington Place from Alexander McKibbin. Alexander’s father originally purchased the property from the niece of Consul General William Miller, the second ambassador from Great Britain, in anticipation of McKibbin’s relocation to Hawaii.

In a lease agreement, Liliuokalani purchased the property for $1 and agreed to build a brick structure for $5,000, specifically to render care to tuberculosis patients.

It enabled Dr. Robert McKibbin Sr. and Dr. Robert McKibbin Jr., physicians at Queen’s, immediate access to the tuberculosis patients who required treatment in isolation.

Queen Liliuokalani purchased the property to offer respite for her people, while extending the boundary of Washington Place for her hanai children.

Momi Cazimero

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter