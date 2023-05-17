comscore Letter: History repeats itself with medical kauhale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: History repeats itself with medical kauhale

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Hawaii’s first medical respite receives first units” (Star Advertiser, May 10), recalls a medical respite provided by Queen Liliuokalani. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: UH athletic director should know Hawaii

Scroll Up