Letter: Owners of florist shop have inspiring legacy

In our world of increasing discord and discontent, it was an inspiring presentation by Pat Gee of the truly remarkable Nakamoto family and their Beretania Florist shop (“Connecting with customers,” Star-Advertiser, May 14).

The dedication to their customers, staff — and themselves — continues to serve as superb role models of the legacy long established by Shigeichi and Yukie Nakamoto in sustaining connections for the sake of their customers and family.

Their hearts and souls, and gratitude for one other, are so refreshing. Their uniform spirit of cooperation and connection, with a shared work ethic and the enjoyment of the company of customers, family and staff, serve as beautiful models for us all — a bright legacy indeed.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

