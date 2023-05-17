Editorial | Letters Letter: Owners of florist shop have inspiring legacy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In our world of increasing discord and discontent, it was an inspiring presentation by Pat Gee of the truly remarkable Nakamoto family and their Beretania Florist shop (“Connecting with customers,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In our world of increasing discord and discontent, it was an inspiring presentation by Pat Gee of the truly remarkable Nakamoto family and their Beretania Florist shop (“Connecting with customers,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). The dedication to their customers, staff — and themselves — continues to serve as superb role models of the legacy long established by Shigeichi and Yukie Nakamoto in sustaining connections for the sake of their customers and family. Their hearts and souls, and gratitude for one other, are so refreshing. Their uniform spirit of cooperation and connection, with a shared work ethic and the enjoyment of the company of customers, family and staff, serve as beautiful models for us all — a bright legacy indeed. Sam Hashimoto Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: UH athletic director should know Hawaii