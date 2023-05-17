comscore Letter: Owners of florist shop have inspiring legacy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Owners of florist shop have inspiring legacy

In our world of increasing discord and discontent, it was an inspiring presentation by Pat Gee of the truly remarkable Nakamoto family and their Beretania Florist shop (“Connecting with customers,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). Read more

