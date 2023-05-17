Punahou alumna Avery Kageyama finishes strong as George Fox wins title
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:45 p.m.
COURTESY HAILEY CAI-LATLIEF
The George Fox women’s golf team claimed the fourth NCAA championship in school history.
COURTESY AVERY KAGEYAMA
Avery Kageyama overcame a rough start by playing her final 10 holes at 4 under par, with an eagle on the 13th role, to help George Fox win the NCAA Division III women’s golf title on May 12 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.