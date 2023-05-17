Punahou alumna Avery Kageyama finishes strong as George Fox wins title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For now, the trophy sits on a dresser. At some point, Avery Kageyama hopes to feature it a bit differently in the apartment she just moved into in the heart of Portland, Ore. Read more

There’s no time to worry about it, however. Five days after helping George Fox win its first NCAA Division III national championship in women’s golf, Kageyama reports to duty for the first day of her new job, which she should fit right in at.

“I’ll be working at a country club here in Portland. No real specific position, but the plan is to start working toward working in business management in the realm of the PGA Tour,” the 2019 Punahou alumna said. “Golf will still be in my life but not so much competing in college.”

It’s quite the sudden turnaround from a week ago, when Kageyama was surrounded by her teammates at El Campeon Golf Course in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

Playing in her final collegiate tournament, Kageyama wrote the storybook finish most collegiate athletes could only dream about experiencing in their career.

After opening with three bogeys and two double bogeys over her first eight holes, Kageyama played the final 10 bogey-free holes in 4 under par with two birdies and an eagle on a par-4 to shoot a 3-over 76 and lead the Bruins to their first NCAA title by five shots over Washington (Mo.).

“It was a very special feeling,” Kageyama said. “I knew I was definitely losing the lead for the team because I was just struggling so much with those early holes to a point where I didn’t really care what I shot that day, which I know is not the healthiest mindset for a championship.

“But I knew the back nine was a lot friendlier to me, so if I could just hold it together, I would be OK on the last nine and I just got into a zone believing and knowing that everything would be OK.”

Kageyama’s trepidation about the first eight holes was warranted. Thursday’s third round of the tournament was canceled after the NCAA ruled that the sixth hole was unplayable.

Videos circulating around social media showed players hitting putts up a slope that would stop just next to the hole and then roll all the way back down the slope.

George Fox was one of the teams playing in the first wave that day. Kageyama estimates she was in either the sixth or seventh group to tee off and got to play the hole before the round was canceled.

“I walked up to my tee shot and I was wondering why the group in front of us was taking so long and I could see the coaches up there were pretty aggravated and the girls were upset with the putts they were hitting,” Kageyama said. “My first putt was on the right line, but it was just short from maybe 10 feet below the hole and my ball rolled down probably 15 feet, so it actually rolled past where my ball originally was.”

Kageyama was one of the fortunate ones to get out of there without serious damage after ramming in her next putt.

It was all for naught as the round ended up not counting.

The shot of the tournament came on Kageyama’s 13th hole of her final round. She had 141 yards up a hill after a solid drive and could not see the green. It was a blind shot that Kageyama flushed right at the stick. She let the roar of the spectators tell her just how good a shot it ended up being.

“That definitely made me feel like winning (a national championship) was meant to be,” Kageyama said of the hole-out for eagle. “I used 5-iron and hit a great shot on that hole, which was also great because it was one of the hardest on the course.”

Kageyama, who finished tied for 25th at 19 over, added a birdie on the par-5 17th to finish four shots better than her best round of the tournament heading into the final day.

She still had most of her team to finish behind her, but knowing the score she shot, she had a pretty good idea of the celebration that was about to come.

“Knowing we had a five-shot lead and the second-place team had already finished, that’s when I kind of knew it was going to happen,” Kageyama said. “I think everyone on the team has such a strong mindset that we don’t need to know where we are standing against our competitors. We push ourselves as far as we can, and so knowing I had shot a pretty good round for the team and knowing the players behind me and how mentally strong they are, I knew it was going to happen.”

Kageyama waited for junior Alison Takamiya, who she was teammates with at Punahou, to make her final putt to make it official.

Takamiya congratulated her playing partners and then the celebration was on.

“Everyone, including our coach, stormed the green, and we were spraying each other with water bottles,” Kageyama said. “Just a lot of screaming and a lot of jumping up and down. It was incredible.”

The national championship is the fourth in George Fox athletics history, following baseball (2004), women’s basketball (2009) and women’s track and field (2014).

Each member of the team received a trophy, which Kageyama said she will feature more prominently in her apartment when she gets everything unpacked and settled in.

It will be something to look at to constantly remind her of just how perfectly her collegiate career ended.

“Because golf was such a huge part of my experience, those are the memories I will hold dearest to me when thinking about college,” Kageyama said. “I believe all of my teammates will be life-long friends and my coaches were huge supporters throughout my time at George Fox.

“When I got to college I was probably the worst golfer on the team, and for me to come full circle as a competitor and help us win a national championship is something very unique and something that will always be very special to me.”