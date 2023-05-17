comscore Punahou alumna Avery Kageyama finishes strong as George Fox wins title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou alumna Avery Kageyama finishes strong as George Fox wins title

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAILEY CAI-LATLIEF The George Fox women’s golf team claimed the fourth NCAA championship in school history.

  • COURTESY AVERY KAGEYAMA Avery Kageyama overcame a rough start by playing her final 10 holes at 4 under par, with an eagle on the 13th role, to help George Fox win the NCAA Division III women’s golf title on May 12 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

For now, the trophy sits on a dresser. At some point, Avery Kageyama hopes to feature it a bit differently in the apartment she just moved into in the heart of Portland, Ore. Read more

