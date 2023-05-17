Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 17, 2023 Today Updated 11:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled. RUNNING Mother’s Day Run 10K At Blaisdell Park Sunday Female Open: 1. Amanda Rapos 39:44.5. 2. Anna Ellis 44:00.2. 3. Ericka Yiu 47:13.7. 5-9: 1. Mariana Zepeda 1:09:49.4. 10-14: 1. Sienna Seidel 56:55.7. 2. Camila Carrera-May 1:21:50.6. 3. Nesiah Mettler 1:23:44.9. 15-19: 1. Sophia Westly 52:11.0. 2. Shaina Wandasan 52:46.3. 3. Coral Asam 1:06:16.7. 20-24: 1. Felicia Kotus 56:56.8. 2. Lynsey Bryant 1:01:24.9. 3. Ella Hampson 1:02:08.9. 25-29: 1. Rachael Dela Cruz 51:00.2. 2. Sydney Budde 53:42.3. 3. Jennifer Kumura 59:04.7. 30-34: 1. Iolani Mahoney 53:10.6. 2. Jessica Hernandez 59:56.4. 3. Cassie Fosket 1:05:15.8. 35-39: 1. Christina Partyka 54:54.0. 2. Daysi Liu 55:38.5. 3. Sarah Schick 58:34.8. 40-44: 1. Sara Kate May 53:48.4. 2. Tammy Bautista 54:38.9. 3. Rae Smith 59:14.5. 45-49: 1. Shawna Yee 48:24.2. 2. Yvonne Burns 49:38.6. 3. Alpana Khairom 59:46.3. 50-54: 1. Apolla Benito 51:52.6. 2. Angela Bryant 1:03:03.3. 3. Mieko Landeza 1:04:44.7. 55-59: 1. Hiroko Iijima 48:33.0. 2. Kazumi Pugliese 55:04.2. 3. Jeanine Nakakura 57:48.0. 60-64: 1. Naomi Morita 55:53.2. 2. Miriam Ha 1:23:58.8. 3. Cynthia Cadiz 1:33:02.1. 65-69: 1. Annie Marshall 1:01:31.1. 2. Ivie Kumura 1:03:47.6. 3. Madeleine Budde 1:10:29.0. 75-79: 1. Mary Duryea 1:44:44.8. 80-84: 1. Joy Schoenecker 1:44:44.6. Male Open: 1. Nicholas Pugliese 36:46.0. 2. Jeremy Morgan 36:47.9. 3. Ichitaro Manabe 36:59.7. 5-9: 1. Raiza Hogg 1:11:37.0. 10-14: 1. Koen Seidel 52:08.8. 2. Noah Bull 1:55:58.8. 15-19: 1. Lucian Dolatre 46:13.9. 2. Luka Pavlovic 1:05:41.2. 3. Ben Honma 1:33:04.7. 20-24: 1. Josef Vasquez 1:09:04.0. 25-29: 1. Gary Fanelli Jr. 37:26.8. 2. Ian Wong 42:27.0. 3. Kai Clark 48:00.8. 30-34: 1. Kevin Enriques 37:13.3. 2. Christopher Rapos 47:53.3. 3. Keiji Suzuki 1:45:35.3. 35-39: 1. Michael Cacal 38:33.4. 2. Tony Montana 42:09.5. 3. Yota Kosuzuki 47:40.2. 40-44: 1. David Panther 42:33.6. 2. Terry Shin 56:26.6. 3. David Jones 1:58:40.8. 45-49: 1. Andrew Deutscher 41:43.3. 2. Deven Sakamoto 46:41.3. 3. Pedro Jimenez 50:10.5. 50-54: 1. Peter-Michael Seidel 50:36.0. 2. Angel P. Quinde 50:47.2. 3. Steve Bryant 53:51.4. 55-59: 1. Harry Komuro 43:28.0. 2. Leo Dela Crux 50:30.8. 3. Gustavo Carrera 1:22:52.9. 60-64: 1. Johnny Landeza 47:17.8. 2. Craig Knohl 47:23.1. 3. Rod Huddleston 49:57.7. 65-69: 1. Philip Edelen 49:15.7. 2. Arne Westly 51:37.9. 3. Les Omura 53:39.4. 70-74: 1. John Head 53:26.9. 2. John Nagamine 57:50.1. 3. Frank Pugliese 1:02:57.4. 75-79: 1. Don Eovino 1:16:50.1. Previous Story Television and radio – May 17, 2023