Humane Society to open second Oahu location

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Brandy Shimabukuro holds a 15-day-old kitten named Pippin, who she is fostering until it is old enough for adoption.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kosasa Family Campus at Ho‘opili is a 5-acre property, donated by D.R. Horton Hawaii, and features a 27,000-square-foot “new generation” shelter designed to optimize the behavioral, medical and socialization needs of more than 10,000 animals each year. Above is the after-hours holding facility, which will open later this year.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People can spend time with their potential adopted pets in a meet-and-greet enclosure.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is opening its second facility — the Kosasa Family Campus at Ho‘opili — on Saturday in Ewa Beach with a grand opening celebration. Read more

