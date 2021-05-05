Hawaiian Humane Society breaks ground on second location in Ewa Beach

The Hawaiian Humane Society this morning held a groundbreaking and blessing for a second campus in Ewa Beach intended to serve the West Oahu community.

The nonprofit’s second campus is planned at a cost of about $28 million on 5.5 acres within the Hoopili master plan at Fort Weaver and Old Fort Weaver roads. Completion is expected by the end of 2022, with doors opening in early 2023.

“As we work toward creating a truly humane community based on compassion and shared responsibility for the welfare of our island’s animals, we envision a community in which every pet has a home; a community in which people highly regard and care for their own animals and all animals on Oahu,” said Anna Neubauer, President and CEO of Hawaiian Humane Society, in a news release. “Our Ewa Expansion will help us bring much-needed services and resources to an underserved part of the island.”

The new campus will be about two times larger than the current one in Moiliili, with a two-story main building that will offer a full range of core services, including adoptions, animal admissions, veterinary care, and spay and neuter services.

It will feature three dog pavilions, two cat pavilions, a small animal pavilion, and two gazebos, among other features — and a community dog park open to the public.

More than 60% of West Oahu residents currently have pets, according to HHS spokesman Daniel Roselle, with that number expected to increase over time.

“Additionally, the Moiliili campus is difficult to access for a large percentage of Oahu’s population who live in West Oahu and other areas outside of Honolulu’s urban core,” said Roselle in an email. “Community members who may need HHS services currently find it too inconvenient or are simply unable to access them. This second campus will meet growing demands and changing needs of the community in West Oahu.”

Developer D.R. Horton gifted the parcel of land to the Hawaiian Humane Society in 2017.