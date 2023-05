Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nathan Aweau, Natalie Ai Kamauu and Keauhou are this year’s front-runners as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts announces its nominees for the 46th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. The winners will be announced July 1 at the awards show at the Hawaii Theatre Center.

Aweau, Kamauu and Keauhou are finalists for the album of the year. The award goes to the producer(s) of the winning album as well as to the artist, and since Aweau, Kamauu and Keauhou also produced or co-produced their albums, a win would earn them two awards.

Although all three are prior Hoku Award winners, a win this year is far from guaranteed.

Aweau faces Dillon Pakele, Kala‘e Camarillo, Kalani Miles and three-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe‘a for the male vocalist of the year.

Kamauu is up against Maelan Abran, Rachel Morley, Sandy Essman, Stacie Ku‘ulei and Wehilei for female vocalist.

Keauhou is joined by A‘ea‘e, Haka, the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus and the Tonga Sisters in the group of the year category.

As in years past, the HARA membership determines the winners in 28 categories. Winners in six other categories are selected by panels of specialists. The winner in the international recognition album category is also selected by a panel of specialists.

The recipient of the favorite entertainer of the year award is determined by public voting online. The voting link opens June 1 at harahawaii.com.

Tickets for the award show go on sale June 2 at hawaiitheatre.com.

2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Nominees

Album of the Year (Award to artist and producer)

>> “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1” Festivals of Aloha (Haku Records) – Wailau Ryder & Daryl Fujiwara, producers

>> “Ho‘omana‘o” Nathan Aweau (BP Music Arts) – Nathan Aweau, producer

>> “I Le‘a” Keauhou (Keauhou) – Keauhou, producers

>> “Ka Haku Mele” Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata and Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kahuli Leo Leʻa) – Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, producer

>> “Music Heals The Soul” Wehilei (Wehilei Music) – Wailau Ryder & Wehilei Lim-Ryder, producers

>> “Natalie Noelani” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records) – Natalie Ai Kamauu, Iolani Kamauu, Dave Tucciarone and Kapena DeLima, producers

Female Vocalist of the Year

>> Maelan Abran “Time Is Now” (Pīkake Records)

>> Natalie Ai Kamauu “Natalie Noelani” (Keko Records)

>> Rachel Morley “Maranatha Live from Honolulu Album Vol 1” (Zeo Music)

>> Sandy Essman “Renaissance: Volume 2” (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Stacie Ku‘ulei “Sweet Baby” (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Wehilei “Music Heals The Soul” (Wehilei Music)

Male Vocalist of the Year

>> Dillon Pakele “Faith” (Dillon Pakele)

>> Kala‘e Camarillo “Child of These Islands” (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>> Kalani Miles “He Mele No Papa Too, More Songs For Dad” (Mea Nui Records)

>> Kalani Pe‘a “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

>> Nathan Aweau “Ho‘omana‘o” (BP Music Arts)

Group of the Year

>> A‘ea‘e -Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane “A‘ea‘e” (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> Haka “Kalai Pohaku” (Mea Nui Records LLC)

>> Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus “Na Pono Hawai‘i” (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)

>> Keauhou “I Le‘a” (Keauhou)

>> The Tonga Sisters “I Believe” (Shadow Mountain Records)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

>> Chante “Ready” (Blessed Sounds)

>> Chardonnay “Sweet Island Music” (Hifi Records)

>> Keanali‘iomanae Bertelmann “Ku‘u Kulaiwi” (Studio Kumau)

>> Kenny Tagavilla “Crusin’” (Kenny T Music)

>> Wehilei “Music Heals The Soul” (Wehilei Music)

EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

>> “Child of These Islands” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>> “Faith” Dillon Pakele (Dillon Pakele)

>> “It’s Christmas All Over The World” The Makaha Sons (Ha.Ka. Entertainment)

>> “Sweet Island Music” Chardonnay (Hifi Records)

>>“This Is” Crossing Rain (Pono Entertainment, LLC)

Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

>> “A‘ea‘e” A‘ea‘e – Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> “He Mele No Papa Too, More Songs For Dad” Kalani Miles (Mea Nui Records)

>> “Waikapu” Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

Single of the Year

>> “Kohala, HI” Wehilei (Wehilei Music)

>> “Na Iwi feat. No‘eau Kalima” Kamaka Camarillo (Kamaka Camarillo)

>> “Saltwater Kiss” Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

>> “Sweet Life” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records)

>> “These Islands” Kala‘e (Kala‘e)

Hawaiian Single of the Year

>> “Aia I Kīlauea (‘A Mai)” A‘ea‘e – Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakāne (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> “Hulali E” Ei Nei (Ei Nei)

>> “Ke Ali‘i Ho‘opulapula” Manu Boyd and Kaulana Vares feat. Robert Cazimero & Kupu Dalire-Na‘auao (Kahuli Leo Le‘a)

>> “Mokihana Lullaby” by Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “No Waimea Ke Aloha” Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> “Paukukalo” Kamalei Kawa‘a & Cody Pueo Pata (Kahuli Leo Le‘a)

Christmas Single of the Year

>> “Christmas Angels” Kapena (KDE Records)

>> “It’s Christmas Time Again” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>>“O Come Let Us Adore Him” Zeo Worship (Zeo Music)

>> “O Holy Night” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “Season Of Aloha” Walea ( Walea Music)

Music Video of the Year

>> “Aina Hanau” Nathan Aweau (BP Music Arts) – Jason Honeycutt – Video Director / Nathan Aweau – Music Producer

>> “Crusin’” Wehilei (Wehilei Music) – Wailau Ryder – Video Director / Wailau Ryder – Music Producer

>> “Pipeline’s Daughter” by Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC) – Gerard Elmore – Video Director / Taimane – Music Producer

>> “These Islands” Kala‘e (Kala‘e) – Michael Balke & Audrey Myers – Video Directors / Imua Garza – Music Producer

>> “We Have A Kuleana” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus) – David Kusumoto & Liko Dowling – Video Directors / Lynell K. Bright – Music Producer

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

>> “Hanohano ‘o Maui Nui A Kama/Ho‘oheno A‘o Pi‘ilani” Institute Of Hawaiian Music (IHM) – Leihuanani Keali‘inohomoku – Video Director / Keola Donaghy – Music Producer

>> “He ‘A‘ali‘i Au” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus) – David Kusumoto & Liko Dowling – Video Directors / Lynell K. Bright – Music Producer

>> “Ka Wai ‘Apo Lani” Keauhou (Keauhou) – Keliʻi Grace – Video Director / Keauhou – Music Producers

>> “No Waimea Ke Aloha” Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records) – Chaz Kamauu – Video Director / Dave Tucciarone – Music Producer

>> “Pua ‘Ahihi” Leokane Pryor & Jim “Kimo” West (Naupaka Productions) – Leokane Pryor – Video Director / Jim “Kimo” West – Music Producer

>> “Sakura” Steven Espaniola (SheGo) – Duncan O’Brien – Video Director / Dave Tucciarone – Music Producer

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer‘s Award)

>> “Always Be There” Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami) – Kris Fuchigami, Composer

>> “Anakala” Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc) – Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau, Composer

>> “Dada” Nicholas Kaleikini (Ming Pur Records) – Nicholas Kaleikini, Composer

>> “Mauna Kea Beach Blues” Gary Washburn & Jesse Snyder (Sax Monkey Hawaii) – Gary Washburn, Composer

>> “Pipeline’s Daughter” Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC) – Taimane Tauiliili Bobbie Gardner, Composer

Song of the Year (Composer‘s Award)

>> “No Waimea Ke Aloha” Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records) – Taupori Tangaro & Natalie Ai Kamauu, Composers

>>“Old Kihei” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo) – Kalaʻe Camarillo, Composer

>> “Sweet Life” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) – Henry Kapono Ka‘aihue, Composer

>> “These Islands” Kala‘e (Kala‘e) – Kalaʻe Parish, Composer

>> “Wrapped In A Bow” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment) – Kalani Pe’a & Wailau Ryder, Composers

Alternative Album of the Year

>> “Give You Everything” Dreams Of Future Machines (Dreams Of Future Machines)

>> “Glitter Hole” Robbie Quine (Geza X Records)

>> “Life Is No Joke” Freddy VP (Fvpmusic Productions)

>> “One” Vishious Fishious (Nanoweber Records)

>> “Shine Your Light” Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)

Anthology of the Year (Producer’s Award)

>> “Anthology” Toma/Natto (Vivid Sound/Tropic Hawaii Records) – Dave Toma, Richard Natto & Kaz Sakamoto, Producers

>> “Ho‘ala” Various Artists (On The Up Records) – Eric & Cathy Lagrimas, Producers

>> “Huliau” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakāne Music) – Kenneth Makuakāne, Producer

>> “The Best Of Storm: Volume 1” Storm (Tin Idol Productions) – Gerard K. Gonsalves, Darren Soliven, Sandy Essman & Brian Spalding, Producers

>> “The Lahui Project Anthology 1” Various Artists (The Lahui Project – Poly Urban) – Jaz Kaiwikoʻo Yglesias & Kaʻea Lyons Yglesias, Producers

Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award)

>> “Aloha & Mahalo 3” Various Artists (Linda Bade Honolulu) – Linda Bade, Lock Lynch, Gerard K. Gonsalves & Imua Garza, Producers

>> “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1” Festivals Of Aloha (Haku Records) – Wailau Ryder & Daryl Fujiwara, Producers

>> “Ka Haku Mele” Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa) – Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, Producer

>> “Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le‘a) – Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, Producer

Contemporary Album of the Year

>> “Duets on Life & Love” Dennis & Christy Soares (Elation Records)

>> “Past Life Lovers” Shauna McCoy (Shauna McCoy)

>> “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

>> “Seasons In The Sun” Michael Chock (Seawind Productions)

>> “Slacknova” Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

>> “Don’t Stop Believing” Frank Ka‘ano‘i (Frank Ka‘ano‘i Music)

>> “Renaissance: Volume 2” Sandy Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “Wish You Were Here” Richard Natto (RD Music/Firmbizness) >>

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

>>“I Le‘a” Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> “Ku‘u Kulaiwi” Keanali‘iomanae Bertelmann (Studio Kumau)

>> “Lanihuli” Leokane Pryor & Jim “Kimo” West (Naupaka Productions)

>> “Neia ‘Aina Aloha” KUmZ (Kauakoko Foundation)

Hip-hop Album of the Year

>> “Good Catch” TheBrewz (Infinite Companion)

>> “Ho‘okupu – A Hip-Hop Anthology of Hawaiian History” Various Artists (Hui O Kuapā)

>> “The Phoenix & The Arsonist” Drifton Limrik + Ohtoro (Zenbu Records)

>> “XV: The Kama‘āina Classic Experience” I.A. (The Kama‘āina Classic Recordings)

Instrumental Album of the Year

>> “Da Bruddah Hood” Deems & Friends (J-Town Records)

>> “Earwax” Jaz Kaiwiko‘o (The Lahui Project – Poly Urban)

>> “Hawaiki” Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC)

>> “S-K1” Alexander Wong (Alexander Wong)

>> “The Art Of Improvisation” Dennis & Christy Soares (Elation Records)

Island Music Album of the Year

>> “Ho‘omana‘o” Nathan Aweau (BP Music Arts)

>> “Kalai Pohaku” Hoaka (Mea Nui Records LLC)

>> “Na Pono Hawai‘i” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)

>> “Natalie Noelani” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> “Patrick Landeza & Sons” Patrick Landeza (Addison Street Records)

Jazz Album of the Year

>> “Eastbound Connection” Aaron Aranita (Sugartown Records)

>> “From My Heart” Jimmy C (Jimmy C)

>> “Jazz at Manta” Gary Washburn & Jesse Snyder (Sax Monkey Hawaii)

>> “Kumau Barn Sessions-‘Aina-Kanaka-Jazz” Apokolani & The Maker Brothers (Ouli Wai/TryLookInside)

>> “One Man – One Mic – One Guitar – Jazz Standards” Danny Johnson (Living Room Sessions)

>> “Straight Ahead” The Honolulu Jazz Quartet (Honolulu Jazz Quartet)

Metal Album of the Year

>> “Noise Pollution” Iron Lotus (Iron Lotus)

>> “The Doomsday Clock” SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “The Fortune Queen” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “The Insatiable Doomsday Machine” The Midnight Skulls (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year

>> “Ascension” Tre Tru (TRUMedia)

>> “Sweet Baby” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

>> “Time Is Now” Maelan Abran (Pīkake Records)

Reggae Album of the Year

>> “Better Days” Jeremiah Kaholoaa (Miah Music Molokai)

>> “Music Heals” The Soul by Wehilei (Wehilei Music)

>> “Squid Lu‘au” The Urchinz (Vanarec)

Religious Album of the Year

>> “By The Grace Of God” Jeff Rasmussen & Harrison Murray (Mango Tree Music)

>> “Declarations” C4 Worship (Zeo Music)

>> “Hemolele” Zeo Worship (Zeo Worship)

>> “I Believe” The Tonga Sisters (Shadow Mountain Records)

>> “Maranatha Live from Honolulu Album Vol 1” Rachel Morley (Zeo Music)

Rock Album of the Year

>> “’3’ The Darkness And The Light” Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)

>> “Eight Palms Ranch” Paul West (Basement Money Records)

>> “Real Slick” Eyes Of Red (Tin Idol Productions)

^ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

Graphics

>> Chaz Kamauu for “Natalie Noelani” by Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> Gerard K. Gonsalves for “The Fortune Queen” by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Kanai‘a Nakamura & Kanaeokana for “Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2” by Various Artists (Kāhuli Leo Le’a)

>> Mele McPherson for “Better Days” by Jeremiah Kaholoaa (Miah Music Molokai)

>> Pualena Pakele & Cabot for “Neia ‘Aina Aloha” by KUmZ (Kauakoko Foundation)

Liner Notes

>> Cody Pueo Pata for “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1” Festivals Of Aloha (Haku Records)

>> Keauhou & U‘ilani Tanigawa Lum for “I Le‘a” Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> Lihau Paik for “Patrick Landeza & Sons” Patrick Landeza (Addison Street Records)

>> Lynell K. Bright for “Na Pono Hawaii” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)

>> Robert Pennybacker for “Straight Ahead” The Honolulu Jazz Quartet (Honolulu Jazz Quartet)

>> Zachary Alaka‘i Lum & Na Haku Mele O Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2 for” Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2” by Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

Haku Mele (Composer’s award)

>> “Hanohano Laʻiʻopua,” Holeka Goro Inaba & Makakoa Inaba, composers, from “Hanohano Laʻiʻopua” by Holeka Goro Inaba & Makakoa Inaba (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

>> “Kahalaoweke” Cody Pueo Pata, composer, from “Ka Haku Mele” by Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa)

>> “Kuʻu ʻAina ʻo Papakolea” Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio & Laʻamea Paleka, composers, from “Kuʻu ʻAina ʻo Papakolea” by Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio & Laʻamea Paleka (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

>> “Nani Wale ʻO Piʻiholo” Kealiʻi Reichel, composer, from “Ka Haku Mele” by Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

>> “Ulupo Nui” Kīhei de Silva & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, composers, from “I Leʻa” by Keauhou (Keauhou)

Hawaiian Language Performance

>> “Hemolele” Zeo Worship (Zeo Worship)

>> “I Leʻa” Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> “Kuʻu Kulaiwi” Keanaliʻiomanae Bertelmann (Studio Kumau)

>> “Lanihuli” Leokane Pryor & Jim “Kimo” West (Naupaka Productions)

>> “Na Pono Hawaiʻi” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)

>> “Neia ʻAina Aloha” KUmZ (Kauakoko Foundation)

General Engineering

>> Dave Tucciarone & Kapena DeLima for “Natalie Noelani” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> Imua Garza for “Maranatha Live from Honolulu Album Vol 2” Rachel Morley (Zeo Music)

>>Lock Lynch for “One” Vishious Fishious (Nanoweber Records)

>> Malamaponomaikalani Patoc for “Ready” Chante (Blessed Sounds)

>> Michael Casil for “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

Hawaiian Engineering

>> Joel Katz, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakāne & Tarvin Makia for “A‘ea‘e” A‘ea‘e” (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> Michael Casil for “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1” Festivals Of Aloha (Haku Records)

>> Michael Grande for “I Le‘a ” Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> Michael Grande for “Ka Haku Mele” Keali‘i Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kahuli Leo Le‘a)

>> Michael Grande for “Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le‘a)

International Album

>> “Heavenly Island ” Kenta Ebara (Jangling Jamboree)

>> “My Life” Yoshiko Matsushima (Hone Music)

>> “Hawaiian Heritage – Ke Aloha ‘Aina” Hiliu (Hili Music)

>> “Ke‘alaokekaimakahikina” Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

>> “Reach For Tomorrow” Ukulele Swing Trio (JB Music)

Favorite Entertainer of the Year (determined by public vote)

>>A‘ea‘e

>>Chante

>>Chardonnay

>>Crossing Rain

>>Dillon Pakele

>>Dreams Of Future Machines

>>Eyes Of Red

>>Frank Kaʻanoʻi

>>Freddy Von Paraz

>>Hoaka

>>Iron Lotus

>>Jeff Rasmussen & Harrison Murray

>>Jeremiah Kaholoaa

>>Jimmy C

>>Ka’imi Hanano’eau

>>Kala’e Camarillo

>>Kalani Pe’a

>>Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

>>Keauhou

>>Kenny Tagavilla

>>KUmZ

>>Lee Gonsalves

>>Nathan Aweau

>>Natalie Ai Kamauu

>>Rachel Morley

>>Richard Natto

>>Sandy Essman

>>SIN73

>>Stacie Ku’ulei

>>Storm

>>Taimane

>>The Makaha Sons

>>The Midnight Skulls

>>Vishious Fishious

>>Wehilei

>>Zeo Worship