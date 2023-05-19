comscore Hawaii still fighting for Big West baseball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii still fighting for Big West baseball title

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Ali Camarillo, above, was also hurt.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Ali Camarillo, above, was also hurt.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jakob Simons, above, suffered a collarbone injury last season.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jakob Simons, above, suffered a collarbone injury last season.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS CSU Northridge’s Kevin Fitzer, top, has not missed a game this year after playing only 20 contests last year.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    CSU Northridge’s Kevin Fitzer, top, has not missed a game this year after playing only 20 contests last year.

And then there were six. In baseball’s version of “Survivor,” there is a four-game gap between Big West leader Cal State Fullerton (17-7) and sixth-place UC Irvine (13-11) with two weekends remaining in the conference season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – May 19, 2023

Scroll Up