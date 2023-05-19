Hawaii still fighting for Big West baseball title
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ali Camarillo, above, was also hurt.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jakob Simons, above, suffered a collarbone injury last season.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
CSU Northridge’s Kevin Fitzer, top, has not missed a game this year after playing only 20 contests last year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree