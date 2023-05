Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the Legislature adjourned on May 4, it left unresolved some important decisions related to the state’s economic development. Among them was confirmation of a director for the agency tasked with advancing Hawaii’s economic interests.

Having rejected Chris Sadayasu as Gov. Josh Green’s nominee to head the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) — and adjourning without confirming a replacement — the Legislature left the near-term direction of the agency in the hands of Green and his choice for acting director, James Tokioka.

Perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise. Absent a special session to confirm a permanent director, Tokioka, a veteran government official and former hotel industry executive, could serve until the Legislature reconvenes in January. That’s enough time for Tokioka and Green to make headway on some of the other key decisions the Legislature left on the table.

Among them is the future of the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). The agency remains alive — for now — as misguided bills to replace it with something else fell through at the last minute. HTA has been assured there will be enough funding to advance major industry marketing and destination management contracts, at least for the first year. But the future of the agency, in charge of marketing the state’s biggest industry, remains in limbo.

Tokioka and Green should demonstrate the value of HTA, which commendably has shifted its focus from filling hotel rooms to promoting a more sustainable form of tourism, one that encourages visitors to understand and respect the islands and their culture. Tokioka needs to set a better example than Mike McCartney, the former DBEDT chief who created massive confusion and anger by mishandling a $34 million contract for U.S. tourism marketing and destination management last December.

Another project high on Tokioka and Green’s list is the new Aloha Stadium. Last year DBEDT assumed control over the project when the Stadium Authority was placed under its jurisdiction.

It seems clear that building a high-quality, multi-use facility, with 35,000 covered seats and amphitheater, will cost more than the $399.5 million agreed upon by the Legislature and Green. But a low-rent version — 25,000 bleacher seats and no roof — hardly seems worth the investment. The key will be incentives for a developer to shoulder more of the cost, which, for a proper stadium, will be considerable. Tokioka and Green will need to champion an acceptable alternative, lobbying lawmakers, developers and the public alike while showing a clear way forward.