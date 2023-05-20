comscore Editorial: Progress at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Progress at Red Hill

  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Navy led a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa on Jan. 28, 2022.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The U.S. Navy led a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa on Jan. 28, 2022.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY A quality assurance representative with Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa in April. Dewatering, which removes water from the fuel storage tanks, is a critical step prior to defueling and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY

    A quality assurance representative with Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa in April. Dewatering, which removes water from the fuel storage tanks, is a critical step prior to defueling and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality.

Good news came Tuesday, when Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced that the anxiously awaited defueling of its massive tanks would start much sooner than expected, and at a brisk pace that could have the tanks 99.85% emptied by Jan. 19. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless

Scroll Up