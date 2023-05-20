comscore Celebrate Micronesia Festival set for today at Bishop Museum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Celebrate Micronesia Festival set for today at Bishop Museum

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • COURTESY MANNY CRISOSTOMO / 2022 Performers on the grounds of Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum on May, 20, 2022.

    COURTESY MANNY CRISOSTOMO / 2022

    Performers on the grounds of Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum on May, 20, 2022.

  • COURTESY MANNY CRISOSTOMO / 2022 Celebrate Micronesia Festival crafters demonstrate their skills on the grounds of Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

    COURTESY MANNY CRISOSTOMO / 2022

    Celebrate Micronesia Festival crafters demonstrate their skills on the grounds of Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

This year’s theme is centered around the resilience of Micronesian communities. It will feature two panels on topics including racial equity, youth resilience, migration and advocacy, while showcasing traditional and contemporary art, dance, poetry, food, music and more. Read more

Previous Story
Oil-fired power plant proposed for conversion

Scroll Up