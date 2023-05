Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The writing on the wall telling the story of the Green New Deal crushing our economy couldn’t be more legible (“Energy storage farm might rise in place of Oahu coal power plant,” Star-Advertiser, May 17).

An unsettling pattern has emerged across America as power plants are being shuttered and then scrapped so that they cannot be resurrected when we realize that insufficiently researched and poorly developed alternate “clean energy” production cannot sustain our economy.

It’s almost as though the departure from common sense is intentional.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

