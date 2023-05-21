comscore Honolulu’s Handi-Van shortage worsens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu’s Handi-Van shortage worsens

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM TheHandi-Van rider Deborah Braiman uses the transport service three to four times a week. Pictured assisting her in the van on Friday is driver Justin Unutoa

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM TheHandi-Van rider Deborah Braiman uses the transport service three to four times a week. Pictured assisting her in the van on Friday is driver Justin Unutoa.

"Everyone has a life. Just because we are disabled, yes, there are some inconveniences, but we should have fair access to transportation and get to our destination in a reasonable time," said a rider.

