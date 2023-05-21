Honolulu’s Handi-Van shortage worsens
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
TheHandi-Van rider Deborah Braiman uses the transport service three to four times a week. Pictured assisting her in the van on Friday is driver Justin Unutoa
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
TheHandi-Van rider Deborah Braiman uses the transport service three to four times a week. Pictured assisting her in the van on Friday is driver Justin Unutoa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree