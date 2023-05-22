comscore Letter: Hope that Angelos can gain support from fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Hope that Angelos can gain support from fans

I hope new University of Hawaii Athletic Director Craig Angelos turns us naysayers into believers (“Regents approve new athletic director,” Star-Advertiser, May 19). Read more

