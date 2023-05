Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian Humane Society serves all of Oahu, but its central campus in Moiliili is often overfull. So it’s good news for pets in need of shelter and for residents who live closer to Ewa than Moiliili that HHS has opened a second facility.

The $30 million Kosasa Family Campus in Ewa Beach, built on donated land at Ho‘opili, held its grand opening celebration Saturday. That also served to introduce all comers to its adoptable dogs and cats. West Oahu is dominated by pet lovers, with two-thirds owning at least one, so this is a hospitable location.