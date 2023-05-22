comscore Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:23 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL

    Family, friends and fans celebrate in Hauula after Kahuku-born Iam Tongi wins the American Idol contest.

  Iam Tongi performed after he was announced as this season's winner.

    ABC

    Iam Tongi performed after he was announced as this season’s winner.

  • ABC Above, Tongi performed after he was announced as this season’s winner.

    ABC

    Above, Tongi performed after he was announced as this season’s winner.

  Family, friends and fans at a watch party held in Hauula on Sunday reacted after Iam Tongi won the "American Idol" competition.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Family, friends and fans at a watch party held in Hauula on Sunday reacted after Iam Tongi won the “American Idol” competition.

  Children had front-row seats in Hauula to watch Iam Tongi perform in Sunday's "American Idol" finale.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Children had front-row seats in Hauula to watch Iam Tongi perform in Sunday’s “American Idol” finale.

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry predicted it, the “line” in Las Vegas put odds on it, and on Sunday it came to be: Iam Tongi — Kahuku-born-and-raised, “priced out of paradise” and now a resident of Federal Way, Wash. — won Season 21 of “American Idol.” Read more

