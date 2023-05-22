Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry predicted it, the “line” in Las Vegas put odds on it, and on Sunday it came to be: Iam Tongi — Kahuku-born-and-raised, “priced out of paradise” and now a resident of Federal Way, Wash. — won Season 21 of “American Idol.”

Tongi defeated runner-up Megan Danielle of Georgia and third-place finalist Colin Stough of Mississippi to take the title

Family members, friends, neighbors and a couple of curious passers-by screamed and yelled their approval when “Idol” emcee Ryan Seacrest announced Tongi was the winner. The celebration soon moved to both sides of Kameha­meha Highway where cheering members of “Team Tongi” waved signs, flags and banners at passing cars and drivers responded by honking their horns.

“We’re very proud of this boy,” Tongi’s aunt, Verona Tuifua, said, speaking amid the cacophony. “I know lots of people expected it but we were still a little bit iffy about it (until it actually happened). But we’re just so proud of the hard work he’s put through, and everything that he did to get here, and all the while he’s still the Iam that we’ve always known. He is still the same guy. He hasn’t changed a bit. We’re so proud of him.”

Another of Tongi’s aunts, Cassandra Tongi-Kaumavae, was almost too overcome to speak.

“We’re so, so proud of him,” Tongi-Kaumavae said through tears. “He works hard for it.”

Tongi, born and raised in Kahuku, will be graduating from Decatur High School in Federal Way, Wash., in June. During his “Idol” audition, judge Lionel Richie asked why 18-year-old Tongi left the Hawaiian Islands. Tongi said his family had been “priced out of paradise.”

“Idol” Judge Katy Perry on Sunday responded to Tongi’s past comment of being priced out of paradise: “Welcome to paradise, my friend.”

Richie, Perry and third “Idol” judge Luke Bryan overall gave Tongi positive reviews.

“Why am I sitting here and tearing up on a song I already know?” asked Richie earlier in the competition after Tongi performed “Making Memories of Us” by Keith Urban. “But you have a great delivery and that’s what’s going to make your career shine forevermore.”

“Katy and I have determined that we cannot look at each other, because we start crying when we look at each other,” said Bryan in response to Tongi’s performance of “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai.

Tongi’s mother, Lillie Tongi, was emotional when Seacrest interviewed her during the break. She said her late husband dreamed that the world would hear Iam’s voice.

“I feel like this is where he was meant to be,” she said.

Tongi said he was looking forward to returning home before learning about his victory. His family, friends and fans showed their support at a watch party in Hauula.

Shannon Lokelani Oberle, an area resident and self- described “Hawaiian reggae fan” was especially impressed by Tongi’s decision to use a Jawaiian song, “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai, as his “Hometown dedication song” in the final round of competition.

“I think that he represents Hawaii very well and he’s brought Hawaiian reggae and our vibe to the national level,” she said. “He really owns it and he has a style. He represents Hawaii and our style of music very well.”

State Sen. Brenton Awa, who took the lead in organizing the “welcome home” convoy that took Tongi from Kahuku High School to the Turtle Bay Resort where he headlined a free concert for a crowd estimated at almost 14,000 people on Tuesday, said Tongi’s win would inspire younger residents of the district and Hawaii in general.

“He represents all of us,” Awa said. “There’s so much talent (in the district), whether it’s football, whether it’s singing. What he does is he opens the eyes of so many of our keiki, of our youth, that they can go after their dreams. That’s the biggest part.”

“And there’s going to be no shortage of opportunities for him – especially in Hawaii.”

“Idol” fans know Hawaii has had representation on past shows. Several Hawaii residents passed the auditions and moved on to compete in previous years. Jordan Segundo placed 26th in Season 2; Jasmine Trias placed third in Season 3 and Camile Velasco (also known as Eli-Mac) placed ninth; and Liahona Olayan placed 19th in Season 19.

Aside from Tongi winning the title, a big part of the finale for many fans was the hana hou performance of “Monsters,” the song Tongi had chosen for his make-it-or-break-it audition in February. The lyrics describe English singer/songwriter James Blunt’s feelings as his father was facing death from kidney failure. Tongi could relate; his father, Rodney Tongi, had succumbed to the disease. Tongi had struggled to hold back his tears as he sang it and the judges had struggled to hold back their tears as well.

For the finale he sang “Monsters” again, this time as non-competitive performance, as a duet with Blunt.

And Tongi struggled to hold back his tears again.

Bravo, and congratulations, Iam Tongi!

Star-Advertiser staff writer Diane S.W. Lee contributed to this report.