comscore Kenya tea company suspends operations amid protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kenya tea company suspends operations amid protests

  • By Evelyne Musambi / Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 13 A woman picks tea leaves in Chepsonoi, Nandi county, in western Kenya. A multinational tea company based in Kenya has suspended operations in May 2023 after tea plucking and harvesting machines were burned by protesters, citing massive job losses due to mechanization.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 13

    A woman picks tea leaves in Chepsonoi, Nandi county, in western Kenya. A multinational tea company based in Kenya has suspended operations in May 2023 after tea plucking and harvesting machines were burned by protesters, citing massive job losses due to mechanization.

NAIROBI, Kenya >> A multinational tea company based in Kenya has suspended operations after tea plucking and harvesting machines were burned by protesters citing massive job losses because of mechanization.

The suspension of operations at the Ekaterra tea company’s South Rift region farms will affect thousands of employees.

The Kenya Tea Growers Association announced Tuesday that all large-scale tea producers in Kenya will scale down operations in solidarity with Ekaterra until security is guaranteed.

Casual laborers previously employed to pick tea protested on Monday against the loss of jobs due to the use of machines. They told local media that, additionally, the automation of the picking process is causing more work for employees in the sorting department because machines do not pick the finest tea leaves.

They burned five machines and looted tea products from one of the company’s shops.

The tea growers association has appealed to President William Ruto to intervene as there have been various other attacks in other tea farms in the South Rift region as locals protest against the use of machines.

The association says assets worth 50 million Kenyan shillings ($362,000) have been destroyed over an unspecified period of time. Losses of tea were additionally put at 120 million shillings by the association.

Ekaterra has lost 15 machines to torching incidents in the past seven months.

Kenya is one of the leading tea exporters in the world. The tea production industry has faced challenges and tea exports declined in 2022.

The industry employs millions of people in farms and factories spread across the country.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Cathay Pacific sacks crew members accused of discrimination

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up