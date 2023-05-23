Letter: Best of luck to UH’s new athletic director

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think it’s so sad when our new University of Hawaii athletic director has to start his job by apologizing to Hawaii that he is a haole (“Hawaii’s AD hiring process raises many questions,” Star-Advertiser, Dave Reardon, May 21).

A big shout-out to all of the Hawaiian or local people who represent Hawaii by showing aloha to all.

Think Iam Tongi (“Iam Tongi wins,” Star-Advertiser, May 22).

Best of luck, Craig Angelos!

Candas Lee Rego

Kailua

