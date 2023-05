Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Less is good: Police figures for last year show a drop in six of the seven major violent and property crimes. The Honolulu Police Department did tally 25 murders in 2022, up from 21 the previous year. But rape, aggravated assault, robbery, larceny, burglary and motor vehicle thefts all declined.

HPD officials at least partly credited the emphasis on policing “hot spots” and community involvement. Only more data can confirm a trend, but whatever the reason, we welcome a bit of good news.